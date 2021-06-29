TCL is only on its second major release cycle for self-branded Android smartphones, but it’s clear the company is becoming a major player in the mid-range and entry-level markets. That’s an area where Android updates are often sorely neglected, and unfortunately, TCL isn’t exactly breaking down any walls with its 20-series devices.

Speaking to 9to5Google this week, TCL confirmed its commitments for Android updates on the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE. These affordable devices will all see at least two years of security patches, the standard for Android smartphones of any price tag.

As far as major Android upgrades go, though, TCL’s offering isn’t anything too hot. The TCL 20 Pro 5G will see the best deal, with the $499 smartphone seeing an upgrade to Android 12 and Android 13 alongside its security updates. TCL points out, too, that this is at minimum, so further updates are technically possible.

Next in line, the TCL 20S will get at least one major update — Android 12, likely — alongside two years of security patches. Again, that’s at minimum. Not awful for the $250 device and in line with what OnePlus offers for the equally priced Nord N200 5G and what we expect from Samsung’s Galaxy A32, which is in the same price range, too.

Finally, there’s the $189 TCL 20 SE. It gets the same two years of Android security patches which is good, but TCL is not committing to a single major Android update at this time. That’s a shame, obviously, given Android 12 is right around the corner, and this policy means the phone will be left behind on 11. It’s also a little surprising at the price point.

You can learn more about TCL’s latest smartphones here. All three are currently available for purchase in the United States.

