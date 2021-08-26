YouTube’s outline-style icons arrive on Android TV player w/ updated resolution and framerate indicator

Introduced last year to the Android and iOS apps, YouTube’s updated outline-style icons are now available in the main player view on the Android TV version of the streaming platform.

A steady rollout of YouTube’s outline-style icons has occurred over the past few months, first with the aforementioned mobile apps on iOS and Android, then the YouTube Music app and desktop versions, and now Android TV. It’s a subtle tweak that ties all of the various platforms together and the main UI.

The YouTube sidebar has had the new icons for some time but the actual video player icons have been updated across a multitude of devices over the past week and brought to our attention by the team at Android Police. We’re seeing the new icons on YouTube for Android TV on several Chromecast with Google TV devices and some generic Android TV set-top boxes too. It’s a modest change that you might not have even noticed previously.

When in the main player view, expanding the on-screen menu will now have new icons as well as a direct video resolution and framerate indicator that updates the one introduced back in 2020 for quickly working out just what quality the YouTube video in question is streaming at. This saves a lot of time, especially if troubleshooting or tweaking settings to achieve the best experience.





The thinner icons look particularly sharp on a 4K UHD TV set but can be harder to actually see from a normal viewing distance of a few feet. That’s about the only thing we can really say about this very minor UI change as it affects very little beyond the addition of that resolution toggle.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: