YouTube brings a new video interface to Android TV, Fire TV [Gallery]

- Sep. 25th 2020 7:33 am PT

0

YouTube has essentially the same app across TV platforms, and over the past week it’s been rolling out a revamped video interface to some platforms. Here’s a quick look at the new YouTube UI rolling out on Android TV, Fire TV, and probably other platforms.

Over the past two weeks or so, a server-side change to the YouTube apps on Android TV and Fire TV have switched up the look of the video player UI. This change keeps emphasis on the video at all times, even when the seek bar appears.

Instead of having a large title appear above the seek bar, the title is much smaller and now present at the top of the screen. The interface is further cleaned up by hiding most supplemental UI elements under an overflow button; those elements include like/dislike, report, quality, and others. This isn’t all that different from the previous interface, but the buttons themselves are smaller now.

This UI change also ditches the play/pause and skip buttons entirely, leaving users with only a seek bar and a row of recommended videos available with a scroll down. It’s a clean look, but a jarring change, too. You can see these changes in action on a Fire TV below. It looks identical on Android TV.

YouTube has made changes to its TV interface quite a few times in the past, but this is certainly one of the biggest we’ve seen to date. It’s likely this interface will expand to other platforms soon, but we have no specific evidence of that just yet.

Thanks Steve!

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Amazon Fire TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches