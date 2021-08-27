Nvidia Shield TV won’t get Android TV 10, but the TiVo Stream 4K might

Android TV system updates are less crucial than their phone counterpart, but they’re still a good sign of commitment from a manufacturer. For years now, the Nvidia Shield TV series has been stuck on Android 9 and, now, the company has confirmed it won’t see Android 10 at all.

In a forum post that quietly went up last month, Nvidia directly confirmed that the Shield TV will not be upgraded to Android TV 10. The company explains that this is because that version of the platform has “[essentially] no impact to end users.”

True to that statement, Android TV 10 has virtually no notable user-facing changes and only tweaks a few things behind the scenes. As we’ve said before, Android TV system updates are not nearly as important as the apps installed on the device. Android TV 12 is a considerably bigger update that would make much more sense for Nvidia to make the jump to. Thankfully, the company also confirmed that development is still “full steam ahead” for the Shield, despite not sharing any key details.

SHIELD development is still full steam ahead, we just had a release not too long ago. Android 10 was a no-op for android TV so we decided to skip it as the effort was large and there was essential no impact to end users other than the version string changing. Behond that, we don’t talk about our Roadmap ahead of time anymore, but i can tell you there is still a lot of development going into SHIELD.

On another Android TV device, the TiVo Stream 4K, it does seem that a system update is incoming. The device, which launched on Android 9, will apparently see Android 10 in some capacity if a listing from the Google Play Console (via @AndroidTV_Rumor) is to be believed.

The @TiVo Stream 4K is set to received #AndroidTV 10 pretty soon according to the Google Play Console ;) Also, AT&T TV has been replaced by DIRECTV STREAM in the Play Console. pic.twitter.com/k5D3hOq7ZA — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) August 26, 2021

