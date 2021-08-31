Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 get a battery health toggle that limits charging to 85%

Samsung’s new foldable phones are picking up an option to extend battery health. On both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, a new toggle allows users to put a hard limit on charging.

Buried in the settings of One UI 3.1.1 on these devices, Samsung offers users the ability to limit the top end of charging on their device. The limit caps charging, whether it’s wired or wireless, at 85% capacity. Keeping your phone between 30% and 80%, roughly, has been shown to slightly improve long-term battery health.

Samsung briefly explains the feature:

To extend the lifespan of your battery, limit the maximum charge to 85%.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, this option can be found under Settings > Device Care > Battery > More Battery Settings > “Protect Battery. So far, the option has not appeared on other Samsung smartphones, but it’s possible the battery health option could expand to others with the One UI 3.1.1 update or perhaps its Android 12 update that’s coming soon.

While this option is certainly appreciated, it might not end up being all that useful. As we noted in our review, the battery life on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is pretty dreadful, and it’s not much better on the Fold 3. Limiting battery life might pay off in the long run, but it would surely be a hindrance to these phones in the short term.

