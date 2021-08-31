Samsung is bringing its new foldable features to Galaxy Z Fold 2, Flip 5G w/ One UI 3.1.1

With its newest foldable smartphones, Samsung has introduced some genuinely useful new software features. Now, the company is bringing some of those features to its older Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Flip 5G with the One UI 3.1.1 update.

Starting today, August 31, Samsung will start rolling out an update to Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G to bring these devices up-to-date with newer models. The original Galaxy Fold will also be getting these features later in September.

What’s new? The story starts with the Fold, where Samsung is bringing its improved multitasking to the Fold and Fold 2, as well as some neat Labs features.

Users will now be able to force apps to take advantage of the full inner display and rotate with the display too. More “Split View” apps are also coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with this update, as is the pinned taskbar that can show a list of your favorite and recent apps on the right side of the screen. “Cover Screen Mirroring” will also be available on older Folds with these updates.







As for the Flip, the update is much more minor. Samsung is bringing the “Flex Mode Panel” to Flip and Flip 5G, as well as to the Folds. This feature forces any media app to take up half of the screen when the phone is in Flex Mode, with a control panel appearing on the lower screen with some quick shortcuts for other system preferences.

