Samsung releases first official Android 12 teaser, confirms Beta is coming in September

Google is set to release Android 12’s stable build on Pixel phones sometime soon, but it seems Samsung will be closer than ever in starting its beta program. According to a new teaser, Samsung will release its first Android 12 build in September.

Posted to the company’s community forums today, Samsung has officially confirmed that its Android 12 Beta release is right around the corner. This is the roughly same teaser that was published and quickly deleted earlier this month but with just a bit of additional information.

The biggest new bit of information in the teaser this time around is that Samsung will be launching its Android 12 Beta in September. That’s the same month Google will be launching Android 12 on Pixel phones, and frankly, it’s a very quick turnaround for the update. There’s no concrete release date, but even if it ends up being September 30, it’s still ahead of schedule.

Last year, Samsung launched its first Android 12 beta to the public around October, with some developer previews having been available in limited access in the weeks before. It’s not explicitly confirmed that this beta will be a public one, but Samsung’s framing of the announcement certainly implies that is the case, mentioning that the beta will work for both carrier-sold and unlocked devices. As expected, it will only be available on Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra at first.

While Google’s take on Android 12 brings “Material You” with more system colors and other major design tweaks, it’s not known what Samsung will bring to the table. Whatever it offers, though, Samsung will call it “One UI 4.0.”

