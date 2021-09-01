Deals: OnePlus Buds Pro bundles $220 off, official Samsung chargers from $28, more

All of today’s best deals are live and headlined by $220 discounts on OnePlus 9/Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro bundles. That’s alongside official Samsung chargers on sale from $40 and the DJI Mavic Mini Combo at $149 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $220 on OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus 9/Pro bundles

Today, the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro are now officially available for purchase, and to celebrate, a pair of notable bundle offers have gone live with up to $220 in savings. Right now, you can score the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB with the new earbuds for $999 directly from the brand’s online storefront. Typically fetching $1,219 for the package, today’s offer delivers the best value to date, one of the first notable Buds Pro discounts so far, and a $220 in savings.

Delivering the latest flagship handset from OnePlus, the 9 Pro arrives with a fitting spec sheet centered around a 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 5G connectivity. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming, thanks to HyperTouch, and a five-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Much of those same bundle savings found above are also carrying over to the OnePlus 9 5G 128GB handset, which arrives with the new OnePlus Buds Pro for $699. You’d normally pay $729 and $150 for both of the inclusions separately, with today’s offer delivering $180 in savings while marking a new all-time low.

Entering as yet another of the brand’s latest releases, the new OnePlus 9 steps down from the flagship features to deliver a more affordable offering. There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Official Samsung chargers on sale from $40

Amazon is currently discounting the official Samsung Convertible 9W Qi Wireless Charging Stand to $40. Delivering 20% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low, this is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board. With a 2-in-1 design, this wireless charger from Samsung can convert between a tradtional flat Qi pad into an upright model with a built-in folding kickstand. It can dish out 9W of power to everything from the latest Samsung handsets to earbuds and more, which certainly plays into the versatility of the folding design. Shop other models from $28 right here.

Save $149 on DJI Mavic Mini Combo

Amazon now offers the DJI Mavic Mini Combo for $350. While you’d typically pay $499 for the package, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low with an enticing $149 in savings attached while also beating our previous mention by $50. Summer may be on the way out, but there’s still plenty of time to take to the skies for some fall aerial photography sessions. DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos, thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minutes of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can get a closer look in our review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: