[Update: Claim now] Google adds five Stadia Pro games for September 2021, including ARK: Survival Evolved

Google is adding five games to Stadia Pro for September 2021 in a slight decrease from last month’s larger than usual drop.

Update 9/1: The September 2021 games — Wave Break, Little Big Workshop, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition ($19.99), ARK: Survival Evolved ($29.99), and Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager ($12.99) — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to thrive, dominate… and maybe even escape! Hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the harsh elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame feral beasts in a dynamic, living ecosystem. Form tribes with or prey on hundreds of other players in a persistent, shared environment. Explore the formidable and imposing landscape to discover exotic random creatures and unlock the secret wonders of the ARK! ARK: Survival Evolved

The last two titles were not announced ahead of time for this month’s drop. ARK: Survival Evolved was originally expected in early 2021, while Legend of Keepers is an existing one that launched in April.

Wednesday, September 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Wave Break ($29.99):

Wave Break is a classic arcade-style skate tricking game, with a splash of water, guns and explosions – set in an 80s crime-filled Miami Vice themed world. Score massive points with massive combos, play with friends online, or enjoy the single player campaign mode.

Little Big Workshop ($19.99) is also an existing game:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition rounds out the September Stadia Pro list as a new (old, 2015-2019) game for the platform, which already offers Darksiders: Genesis.

This month sees three claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on August 31: Gunsport, Blue Fire, and Chronos.

As such, the count still stands at 31 titles after the additions/subtraction:

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Darksiders 2, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break, ARK: Survival Evolved, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro September 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually look for the listing.

