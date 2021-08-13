[Update: PAW Patrol] Google adds six Stadia Pro games for August 2021

Google is adding five games to Stadia Pro for August 2021 in a slight increase from previous months. The first four titles have already launched, while GRIME will debut with the subscription next month.

Update 8/13: PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay ($39.99) is the sixth game available for Stadia Pro subscribers this August. Other new additions to the “Kids & family” category includes the following paid titles:

PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls ($39.99)

Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure ($29.99)

Giganotosaurus: The Game ($29.99)

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders ($24.99)

Update 8/2: GRIME ($24.99) is now available for Stadia Pro subscribers to redeem.

Update 8/1: The first four August 2021 games — Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, and Epistory – Typing Chronicles — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Sunday, August 1 will see the majority of titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, except for GRIME. This Stadia Maker indie title was first previewed in April as an action-adventure RPG where your weapons come alive and mutate to aid in battles. It will be available a day later on August 2.

What awaits you is a world unknown, alien in its own familiarity, and you must survive what terrors you face. Explore your surreal surroundings, absorb the many enemies you encounter, and use their own traits against them as you let yourself become far more than you once were. GRIME lets you play to your preference, upgrading only those traits you feel most suited to your unique style. You’ll find there is more than one way to break open an enemy as you move through a variety of evocative environments, meet their inhabitants, and discover the source of their madness.

Before that, there’s Killer Queen Black ($19.99), Valkyria Chronicles 4 ($49.99), It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains ($14.99), and Epistory – Typing Chronicles ($14.99):

Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let’s you fight for your hive with three ways to win. Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy’s queen? Play Killer Queen Black casually in quickplay matches, up the intensity in ranked matches, or invite friends to a private room. Easy to play, hard to master, fun for all! An epic, platform strategy game for up to eight players online or locally.

In this acclaimed, standalone action-strategy RPG, it is the Second Europan War (EWII) and Commander Claude Wallace and the members of Squad E will take a leading role in Operation Northern Cross. Bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand in your way. As commander, you will test your will against the bonds of your allies and the sacrifices all parties in war must make. Enjoy the power of commanding your squad and game experience as you move smoothly across sessions and screens. The Complete Edition delivers the full game plus all bonus content, providing add-on missions and unlockable rewards. Includes: Squad E to the Beach, A Captainless Squad, Expert Level Skirmishes, The Two Valkyria, Advance Ops, A United Front with Squad 7.

A merciless alien species that feeds on human brains (duh) has invaded the Earth. Who can stand up to them? You, obviously! Save the world—or at least yourself. Send aliens to oblivion in It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains—a unique top-down arcade shooter. Addicting gameplay elements, co-op mode, and a way to turn aliens into goo? It’s all here! Explore atmospheric locations with a flashlight and a weapon powerful enough to blast those unwanted intergalactic guests back into space. Survive hordes of enemies trying to corner you and get inside your skull… at least until you set a new high score and die like a badass!

Epistory is an atmospheric adventure typing game that tells the story of a writer lacking inspiration who asks her muse to help write her latest book. In Epistory you play the muse, a fictional character in a world where everything is untold. Your adventure begins on a blank page, but the world will soon become larger and livelier as you gather inspiration, solve its mysteries and defeat its enemies. As you progress and explore the fantasy origami world, the story literally unfolds in the writer’s mind and the mysteries of the magic power of the words are revealed.

This month sees three claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on July 31: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, PUBG, and Little Nightmares II.

The count now stands at 28 titles after the additions/subtraction:

Crayta, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro August 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually look for the listing.

