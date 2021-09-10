Stadia Changelog: Life is Strange launches; Skyclimbers confirms release order

Another week, another round of Stadia news. This week, Google’s platform saw the release of Life is Strange: True Colors as Stadia also saw a surprise new Pro game, several free-to-play weekends, and more.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Google Stadia

There were two surprise releases on Stadia this week. First, the horror game Darkwood, then Katamari Damacy Reroll, which is also on sale for Pro members for just $9.89. Finally, the scheduled release of Life is Strange: True Colors hit Stadia on September 9. The Life is Strange release comes with two versions on Stadia.

Darkwood

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Life is Strange: True Colors

As of this week, Google has added 73 games to Stadia in the calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

One new game seemingly confirmed to be coming to Stadia is My Friend Peppa Pig, continuing to push Stadia’s family-friendly launches. The game is set to launch on October 22.

Updates

Skyclimbers is coming to Stadia second

Skyclimbers, the upcoming indie game that the Stadia fans rallied behind, has just confirmed some good news regarding its release order. The game will still be coming to PC through Steam first, but Stadia will be its second platform.

Stadia release will be the next platform after PC. — Skyclimbers (@playskyclimbers) September 9, 2021

Free Play Days

Two new games are available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers this weekend: Madden NFL 22 and Rainbow Six Siege. Both games are free from September 9 to September 13.

PGA Tour 2K21 goes Pro

Surprisingly, PGA Tour 2K21 joined Stadia Pro this week, with the game being available to claim for free to all Stadia Pro subscribers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla v1.3.1

Ubisoft has released another update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with new River Raids, various improvements, and more. The update is now applied to Stadia’s port.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 launches tomorrow: September 7. 💡 Game Improvements

🎁 Odin’s Blessing – Community Tattoo Contest items

⚔️ River Raids Update

📈 New Nightmare combat difficulty

📁 14GB-34GB; depending on platform #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 6, 2021

More of this week’s Stadia news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: