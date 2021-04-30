Closing out the month of April, Google Stadia had a relatively exciting week with a UI revamp, some notable game updates including the Embr Premium Update, and more, though only one new game arrived on the service.

New games now available on Stadia

Only one truly new game arrived on Google Stadia this week — Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. The management-style game is described as “the perfect mix between Dungeon Management and Roguelite” and costs $19.99 on the Stadia Store.

As of this week, Google has added 44 games to Stadia in calendar year 2021, well on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Stadia Pro for May 2021

The end of April means new games for Stadia Pro! Google announced three titles coming to Pro subscribers next week and teased that one more is coming next week.

Dirt 5 Year One Upgrade

A big expansion to one game on Stadia this week came from Dirt 5 that just released its “Year One Edition” onto the platform. The $79.99 bundle includes the “Year One Upgrade” that would cost players $39.99 otherwise.

Punch your ticket to a host of incredible DIRT 5 perks and content by upgrading to the Year 1 Edition, ensuring you have the keys to everything the boldest, bravest off-road racing game has to offer at launch, and are first in line for everything we create in Year 1!

Embr Premium Update

Available on Stadia as one of the platform’s only early access titles, Embr is getting a “Premium Update” this week. The latest update brings with it a plethora of new cosmetic items, tool upgrades, and also a “new shiny UI” for the game. The Embr Premium Update is a free update, of course, but doesn’t appear to be live on Stadia yet. It should be coming within the next several days.

You can see a full changelog for the update here, but new items included are the Hazmat suit (helmet, suit, gloves, and pants), Jetpack Hose, Quantum Sprinkler, Jet Propulsion upgrade for the Axe, Skeletal Reanimation for the Healing Needle, and more. The Embr Premium Update also entirely revamps the store UI.

Marvel’s Avengers gets a possibly-permanent price drop

As noticed by our friends over at StadiaSource earlier this week, Square Enix appears to have permanently dropped the price of Marvel’s Avengers. The game now starts at $39.99, down from the previous $59.99. The price is mirrored on PlayStation as well and, in neither location is it marked as a sale.

Cyberpunk 2077 v1.22

Rolled out this week, Cyberpunk 2077 just got a new hotfix on Stadia at the same time as other platforms. Version 1.22 has a hefty changelog of bug fixes, but the one Stadia-specific change is that “it’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available.”

Serious Sam 4 supports Stadia’s State Share

Tongue-twister aside, Serious Sam 4 has just picked up a Stadia-specific feature. The game now supports State Share.

Watch Dogs: Legion delays next update

Ubisoft has delayed the next title update for Watch Dogs: Legion. Announced on Twitter, the update is being pushed to May 4.

An update regarding TU 4.0 from the Watch Dogs: Legion team: pic.twitter.com/1eBhDZORFn — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) April 26, 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.2.1

Ubisoft this week released a new title update to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, v1.2.1. You can read the full changelog here, but the patch most notably includes support for the Wrath of the Druids expansion and adds three new skills: Cold Rage, Eye of the North, and Intense Rage.

Cold Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

– Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds. Eye of the North – Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

– Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds. Intense Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing your next off-hand parry or special attack. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.2.1 launches tomorrow: April 27. 💡 A Brewing Storm, Pig of Prophecy, Missing fish fixes

⚔️ Toggle Cinematic Finisher Moves On/Off

✨ New Skills

📝 Game Improvements

📁 5GB-14GB; depending on platform — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 26, 2021

Stadia’s UI update affects extensions

Google announced a revamp to the Stadia UI that includes better family sharing controls and a native search bar (finally). On Reddit, the developers of the popular Stadia Enhanced extension confirmed they’re working on an update that will work with the UI revamp.

Games coming to Stadia

Following a “Game Jam” in March, Google has announced three new indie games that are being given the chance, funds and all, to become full games on Stadia. You can read the full post here, but the three games possibly coming include Bushido Bots, Fragments, and Battle Billiards.

This week’s biggest Stadia news

