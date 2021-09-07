9to5Google Daily 710: Fossil Gen 5 update removes 30+ watchfaces, Google Home app adds ‘Air Quality’ settings, plus more

-
9to5Google DailyPodcast
9to5Google Daily header

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts appStitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2021/09/9to5Google-Daily-710.mp3

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.

Follow Damien:

Stories discussed in this episode:

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google PodcastsSpotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

9to5Google Daily

9to5Google Daily is a recap podcast bringing you the latest in Google news and the top 9to5Google stories every Monday through Friday.

Podcast

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 4a

TicWatch Pro 3

9to5Google Daily 709: Germany wants EU to force 7 years...
9to5Google Daily 708: Google Messages rolls out overhau...
9to5Google Daily 707: Pixel 6 production upped 50% over...
9to5Google Daily 706: Pixel 6 tipped to include 23W wir...
9to5Google Daily 705: More Pixel Superfans invites head...
9to5Google Daily 704: Pixel Live Wallpaper update adds ...
9to5Google Daily 703: UWB confirmed for Pixel 6 yet aga...
9to5Google Daily 702: Picture-in-picture comes to YouTu...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 705: More Pixel Superfans invites head out, Fossil launches Gen 6 Wear OS watches, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 703: UWB confirmed for Pixel 6 yet again, mmWave modem to come from Samsung, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 708: Google Messages rolls out overhauled Wear OS app, Google wants to raise app quality on Wear OS 3, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 709: Germany wants EU to force 7 years of Android updates, Gmail Material You update rolls out, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 706: Pixel 6 tipped to include 23W wireless charging, Pixel 3 devices randomly bricked, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 704: Pixel Live Wallpaper update adds Dynamic Color support, Pixel 5a factory images released, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 707: Pixel 6 production upped 50% over best year, Pixel Buds A-series update rolls out, plus more

9to5Google Daily header

9to5Google Daily 700: Pixel 4a 5G and 5 discontinued ahead of Pixel 6 launch, YouTube paid out over $30 billion in past 2 years, plus more