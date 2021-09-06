Google Fit passes 100 million installs on Android, beating Fitbit app to the milestone

The Google Fit app makes it relatively simple for users to pull in health data from Wear OS smartwatches, as well as other products and services, into a single location, but it’s still one of the least in-depth offerings out there today. However, Google Fit’s simplicity may have won out, as the app has just crossed 100 million installs on Android.

As noticed by the folks over at Android Police, the Play Store listing for Google Fit now says that the app has racked up at least 100 million downloads since its debut.

The app was originally launched in 2014 as a simple way to track steps, heart rate, and workouts. In 2018, the app received a complete overhaul that allowed it to collect more data. Most recently, it’s added better support for sleep tracking through the second-gen Nest Hub and the ability to track your heart rate using nothing but a Pixel smartphone.

It’s notable, too, that this is well ahead of the Fitbit app hitting the same milestone. The more in-depth health/fitness app only shows 50 million downloads on the Play Store, though it’s very possible the real number is considerably higher. In any case, it will be interesting to see if Google Fit’s popularity gives the service more weight as Google decides on its path forward.

