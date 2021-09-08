Google Calculator 8.0 brings Material You redesign [Gallery]

Material You is in full swing as we approach the stable release of Android 12, and in Beta 5 today Google has rolled out a few big Material You updates including the teased revamp of Calculator.

The new Google Calculator update in Android 12 finally went live in Beta 5 after being left absent from past releases. This update has been long awaited since May, when Google showed the revamped UI prominently in teasers for Android 12 and Material You.

The new design, of course, plays wonderfully off Android 12’s Material You aesthetic, with pastel colors picked from your wallpaper/system theme. The design here is perhaps one of the best we’ve seen so far in terms of adopting Google’s chosen aesthetic.

The background is white or black, depending on the status of dark mode. The top pane then adopts a light tone based on your primary color while the buttons below take on other shades. The 0-9 number pad has a very light shade of your primary colors while the function keys adopt a darker shade. Finally, the “AC” button picks a different color entirely, which is a great accent.







Android 11 (L) and Android 12 (R)

We’re still digging through Android 12 Beta 5 to find everything that’s new. You can see some of the smaller changes in our full roundup, and if you’ve spotted something we haven’t, get in touch!

More on Android 12:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: