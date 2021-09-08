Google rolling out Android 12 Beta 5 ‘release candidate’ for Pixel as final update

Nearly seven months have passed since Google released the first developer preview of its next major mobile OS release. Android 12 Beta 5 is available today as the final update (and release candidate) before the public launch.

That unveil is officially a “few weeks away” as today’s release candidate comes four weeks after Beta 4.

As we put the finishing touches on the new version of Android, today we’re bringing you a final Beta update to help you with testing and development. For developers, now is the time to make sure your apps are ready!

Android 12 Beta 5 features the “latest fixes and optimizations” that weren’t included with Beta 4.1 at the end of last month. Developers are advised to complete final testing and publish app, as well as SDK and library, compatibility updates. The “top changes to test” include the Privacy dashboard, microphone & camera indicators/Quick Setting toggles, Clipboard read toast notifications, Stretch overscroll, splash screens, and Keygen cryptographic changes.

Android Beta Feedback is accessed via the app drawer or Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. The Android Beta community is available on Reddit.

Android 12 Beta 5 (SPB5.210812.002) system images are available for the Pixel 3 (XL), Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a, as well as the Android Emulator. Those on Beta 4.1 will see an OTA update over the next few hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

