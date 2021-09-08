Google rolling out Android 12 Beta 5 ‘release candidate’ for Pixel as final update

-
FeatureAndroid 12 Developer PreviewAndroid 12

Nearly seven months have passed since Google released the first developer preview of its next major mobile OS release. Android 12 Beta 5 is available today as the final update (and release candidate) before the public launch.

That unveil is officially a “few weeks away” as today’s release candidate comes four weeks after Beta 4.

As we put the finishing touches on the new version of Android, today we’re bringing you a final Beta update to help you with testing and development. For developers, now is the time to make sure your apps are ready!

Android 12 Beta 5 features the “latest fixes and optimizations” that weren’t included with Beta 4.1 at the end of last month. Developers are advised to complete final testing and publish app, as well as SDK and library, compatibility updates. The “top changes to test” include the Privacy dashboard, microphone & camera indicators/Quick Setting toggles, Clipboard read toast notifications, Stretch overscroll, splash screens, and Keygen cryptographic changes.

Android Beta Feedback is accessed via the app drawer or Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. The Android Beta community is available on Reddit.

Android 12 Beta 5 (SPB5.210812.002) system images are available for the Pixel 3 (XL), Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a, as well as the Android Emulator. Those on Beta 4.1 will see an OTA update over the next few hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android 12 Developer Preview

Android 12

About the Author

Pixel Live Wallpaper update adds Dynamic Color
Samsung releases first official Android 12 teaser, conf...
Samsung’s Android 12 beta hinted at by app listin...
How to downgrade from Android 12 Beta to Android 11 on ...
Android 12 keeps up stability w/ Beta 4.1’s fixes...
How to get the Android 12 Beta on Google Pixel
Android 12 Beta 4.1 rolling out with Pixel bug fixes, i...
Gmail adopts Android 12 animated splash screen
Show More Comments

Related

Google rolling out Android 12 Beta 4 for Pixel phones with ‘Platform Stability’

Android 12 Beta 4: Most notification banner pop-ups are not appearing due to bug

Samsung releases first official Android 12 teaser, confirms Beta is coming in September

Android 12 Beta 4 hands-on: Top new features [video]

Android 12 keeps up stability w/ Beta 4.1’s fixes for VPN and other issues [Updated]

Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 4 [Gallery]

Android 12 Beta 4: Hands-on with yet more new features [Video]

Microsoft says Windows 11 won’t support Android apps at launch