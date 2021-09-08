Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 5 [Gallery]

Google today released the final update to Android 12 before the public launch in the next few weeks. Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 12 Beta 5 to chronicle all the new features.
The newest features in Android 12 Beta 5 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.
Increased lockscreen + AOD spacing
- Day/date is in the top-right corner versus next to the clock
- Notifications appear further down the screen from clock
Beta 4.1 vs Beta 5
‘Device controls’ (for smart home) shortcut on lockscreen
Device Search revamp live
- Must be accessed from top of app drawer
At a Glance redesign
- Matches lockscreen (left-corner) configuration
- Settings broken
- No weather (temperature/condition)
Google Clock 7.0 gets Material You redesign and widgets
September security patch
