Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 5 [Gallery]

Google today released the final update to Android 12 before the public launch in the next few weeks. Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 12 Beta 5 to chronicle all the new features.

The newest features in Android 12 Beta 5 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, Beta 1, Beta 2, Beta 3, and Beta 4. In comparison galleries below, Beta 3 screenshots appear first and Beta 4 follows.

Increased lockscreen + AOD spacing

Day/date is in the top-right corner versus next to the clock

Notifications appear further down the screen from clock

Beta 4.1 vs Beta 5

‘Device controls’ (for smart home) shortcut on lockscreen

Device Search revamp live

Must be accessed from top of app drawer

At a Glance redesign

Matches lockscreen (left-corner) configuration

Settings broken

No weather (temperature/condition)

Google Clock 7.0 gets Material You redesign and widgets

September security patch

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: