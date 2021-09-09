Google splits Assistant settings for Voice Match, Personal results by device type

A year ago, Google streamlined Assistant preferences by switching to one unified list showing all features in alphabetical order. The latest step to simplify Google Assistant settings involves splitting Voice Match and other options by device type.

Opening “Voice Match” now reveals two tabs. “This phone” lets you enable/disable “Hey Google,” as well as retrain the hotword. “Other devices” lets you turn on/off Voice Match on a per-device basis. Assistant speakers and Smart Displays are grouped together under your home — where there’s a setting to automatically enable recognition on future devices, while Chromecast and Android TV boxes are listed directly.

You can add more devices, “Teach your Assistant your voice again,” or “Remove Voice Match from eligible devices” below. There’s also “learn more” and the ability to invite family members.

On initial launch, Google offers to “Simplify Assistant settings for your home” through a tutorial that enables Voice and Face Match en masse.

Meanwhile, the “Personal results” menu also got this revamp. That page was recently renamed from “Personalization.”

Here, phone settings (Lock Screen, On headphones, and At A Glance) outnumber options available for smart home devices. You can also simultaneously disable this setting for everything in your home.

We previously saw this split on the upcoming “Quick phrases” capability that will allow some commands to work without the “Hey Google” hotword.

More about Google Assistant:

Thanks Sir Henny

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: