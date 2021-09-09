Galaxy Watch 4’s latest Wear OS update fixes touch bezel issues

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is now out on the market, and it’s getting its first update since landing on customer’s wrists. This week’s update is for the Galaxy Watch 4 specifically and delivers improved performance of the touch bezel.

Rolling out now to Galaxy Watch 4 devices in the United States, software version R870XXU1BUI5/R870OXM1BUI5 brings a fairly small changelog along with it. As usual, Samsung mentions that the update will bring “improved system stability and reliability,” but the company offers no specifics into what that changes.

What’s new Improved usability of the following applications or features: Touch bezel

Improved system stability and reliability

The only thing Samsung does directly call out is that this update improves the performance of the touch bezel. This applies only to the Galaxy Watch 4, not the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Where the Classic has a physical rotating bezel, the standard Watch 4 imitates that by making the bezel around the display touch-sensitive so users can perform the same basic action. Many have found that the bezel is slightly less sensitive on this new Wear OS-based model compared to Samsung’s Tizen versions, so this update is supposed to address those concerns.

Zachary Wander, a friend of the site, says that the update does indeed seem to improve the performance of the touch bezel in his experience so far. Anecdotally, I can say it also feels more responsive on my unit. He also notes that Samsung has removed an animation when using the app drawer on One UI Watch.

This update is currently not rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: