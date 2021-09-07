Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can now control the Galaxy Buds connected to your phone

Samsung’s new Wear OS smartwatches are clearly designed to build on the company’s ecosystem, and a recent update is certainly helping out there. Now, Galaxy Watch 4 can control your Galaxy Buds when they’re paired to your phone and not just the watch.

What’s new, exactly? Instead of only offering controls for earbuds paired to your smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 can now control the buds paired to your phone. This, of course, only works for Galaxy Buds, but allows users to see their buds’ battery percentage, adjust ANC settings, and more. This is all done through an optional Tile that can be added to the Wear OS watches or an app that’s pre-loaded.

The updated plugins for Galaxy Buds+, Buds Live, Buds Pro, and Buds 2 deliver these updates to owners, and are all available through the Galaxy Store, as the folks over at Android Police noticed. We’ve also confirmed the functionality is live on our Galaxy Watch 4, Buds Pro, and Fold 3.

Notably, too, these various Galaxy Buds models can also hand off their connection between a Galaxy Watch 4 and a Galaxy phone, too, depending on what you’re actively using.







More on Wear OS:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: