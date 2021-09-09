Samsung brings its slideshow controller app to Wear OS for the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s transition to Wear OS left behind a few apps on Tizen, but slowly, the transition is happening. This week, Samsung has quietly released its PPT Controller app for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The PPT Controller app has been available for Samsung’s Tizen watches for some time now, but it wasn’t available at launch for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. That’s because, of course, the Watch 4 series switched over to Google’s Wear OS platform, where Tizen apps aren’t available.

Now, PPT Controller is available through the Play Store with the same functions as the Tizen version. Slideshows running in PowerPoint can be controlled through the watch on a nearby computer that’s connected over Bluetooth, meaning you aren’t required to run the presentation through your phone.

The touchscreen can be used for forward and back controls, and the same can be done using the bezel on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well. “Presentation time” is also shown on the display, and you can have the watch vibrate at set time intervals to ensure your presentation stays on time.









More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: