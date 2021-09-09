Samsung brings its slideshow controller app to Wear OS for the Galaxy Watch 4

-
SamsungWear OSSamsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s transition to Wear OS left behind a few apps on Tizen, but slowly, the transition is happening. This week, Samsung has quietly released its PPT Controller app for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The PPT Controller app has been available for Samsung’s Tizen watches for some time now, but it wasn’t available at launch for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. That’s because, of course, the Watch 4 series switched over to Google’s Wear OS platform, where Tizen apps aren’t available.

Now, PPT Controller is available through the Play Store with the same functions as the Tizen version. Slideshows running in PowerPoint can be controlled through the watch on a nearby computer that’s connected over Bluetooth, meaning you aren’t required to run the presentation through your phone.

The touchscreen can be used for forward and back controls, and the same can be done using the bezel on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well. “Presentation time” is also shown on the display, and you can have the watch vibrate at set time intervals to ensure your presentation stays on time.

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

The best Android smartphones

Galaxy Watch 4’s latest Wear OS update fixes touc...
Google Pay for Wear OS is now available in 10 more coun...
Samsung September 2021 security update is now rolling o...
Fossil Gen 5 update removes dozens of built-in watchfac...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can now control the Galaxy Buds ...
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 loses support for monthly softwar...
Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out ...
Google wants to raise the app ‘quality bar’...
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung’s take on Wear OS is great for Galaxy owners, but Google’s side clearly isn’t a priority

Comment: It’s still up to Google to ‘save’ Wear OS

Galaxy Watch 4 gets a ‘Walkie Talkie’ Wear OS app, doesn’t work on other devices

Hands-on: An Apple Watch diehard’s impressions of Samsung and Google’s new collaboration

Wear OS is preparing to support alternate assistants, including Samsung’s Bixby

Galaxy Watch 4’s latest Wear OS update fixes touch bezel issues

Google Pay for Wear OS gets a facelift, works on Galaxy Watch 4; Messages app rolling out

Galaxy Watch 4 will get Assistant eventually, but only has Bixby now; Google Pay delayed [U]