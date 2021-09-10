MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset designed for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek has added the Kompanio 900T to its growing lineup of chipsets designed for tablets, laptops and Chromebooks.

This mid-range chip is build upon TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process with an octa-core CPU and features two Cortex A78 performance cores, six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and Mali-G68 GPU along with MediaTek own APU for graphical and AI performance. The chipset also supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

A huge bonus here is that the Kompanio 900T is 5G-capable courtesy of a dedicated 5G modem that supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode networking with full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services. Wirelessly connectivity does not end there, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 also included.

MediaTek says that the Kompanio 900T supports displays up to 2K resolution at maximum 120Hz refresh rates. The chipset is also able to enhance SDR video content to close to HDR quality and can even upgrade HDR10 to nearly HDR10+ quality too courtesy of this AI enhancement engine. This is all done in real-time. The chip also supports the usage of multiple display extensions, likely making it possible for connections to external or secondary monitors.

The Kompanio 900T also supports dual 20-megapixel cameras or a single 108-megapixel camera. Video recording support is included up to 4K resolution. This would make the chipset ideal for many affordable Android tablets likely heading to market over the next 12 months — although MediaTek did confirm that devices powered by the Kompanio 900T will be “available soon”.

