Chrome OS 92 rolling out: Redesigned emoji & picker, eSIM support, pre-installed Meet PWA

Following the desktop update two weeks ago, Chrome OS 92 is beginning to roll out today. There’s a handful of big additions and other enhancements in this release that will be available over the coming days.

Chrome OS 92 introduces nearly 1,000 redesigned — as part of Unicode 13.1 — Google emoji, while the picker has been redesigned. It adds search (for English) and can be opened with the Launcher (or Search) key + Shift + Space combo, or by right-clicking on a text field and tapping “Emoji” at the top of the menu.

Characters are displayed in a dense grid with nine categories (and recents) that scroll you to that particular section. Emoji with multiple skin tones are labeled in the bottom-right corner and right-clicking shows all the available options.

With version 92, the just-announced Google Meet PWA (Progressive Web App) is now pre-installed as a launcher icon on Chrome OS. Google also touts “performance improvements” that adapt calls to different network conditions and adjust video performance when screen sharing.

Like Android phones, Chrome OS now supports eSIM to make signing up for cellular service much faster. From settings, go to the “Network” section and you’ll find a “Mobile data” page. You can download eSIMs, in lieu of physical SIM cards, and quickly switch between carrier profiles with QR code setup available. This capability is launching on compatible devices, like the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Chromebook 511.

This will be particularly helpful if you need to connect to a cellular network but can’t run to the store for a SIM card, and for international travelers who frequently switch between networks.

There are several keyboard tweaks in Chrome OS 92, starting with clipboard history now being accessible from the virtual keyboard. Google has similarly improved US and international keyboard shortcuts, while continuous dictation is available.

With Chrome OS 92, you’ll be able to right-click on an Android or Linux app window to move it to a Virtual Desk. Other additions include:

The Tote in the shelf will now show downloads from Android apps and Chrome’s Print to PDF feature.

The Chrome OS Camera app now supports pan, tilt, or zoom when using compatible hardware.

Google added a new “Togetherness” wallpaper collection.

Launcher search now includes Chrome OS device help in results, while the Explore app added a digital magazine for Family Link kids.

