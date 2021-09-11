Walmart Onn box gets Android TV update w/ new security patch, freezing issue fixes, more

Walmart introduced the most affordable Android TV device to date earlier this year and, as we covered, they’re pretty decent. However, update support is always questionable on super-cheap devices, but it seems Walmart is up to the task as the first notable update for the Onn Android TV box has just rolled out.
The update, which is most notable for carrying the slightly-out-of-date August 2021 security patch, also brings a firmware update for the included remote. It also brings several needed bug fixes to address known issues. Walmart’s official changelog details:
- Security Patch Level Update (August 2021)
- Upgrade of Remote Control Unit (RCU) FW v1.44
- Fix for the system hang issue
- Fix for the RCU disconnect issue
- Fix for auto language change issue
- Fix for Wi-Fi WPA2 connection issue
We noted several of these problems, specifically the “system hang,” “RCU disconnect,” and “auto language change” issues in our hands-on coverage earlier this year. After a few months on the market, it’s great to finally see these problems addressed officially.
According to users on Reddit, the update also makes some minor performance improvements on the Walmart Onn 4K box. There’s also apparently a new startup animation and an HDR switch that lets you leave HDR on or disable it entirely. It also sounds like some improvements may have been made to HDMI CEC performance for connected remotes.
