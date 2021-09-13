Deals: Galaxy Buds Live fall to low of $105, Garmin Lily Smartwatch $150, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a low on the Galaxy Buds Live at $105. That’s alongside the Garmin Lily Smartwatch at $150 and $313 off Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame 4K TV. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Buds Live fall to Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ANC Earbuds for $105. Down from $170, you’re looking at the best price to date at over 38% off and $5 under our previous Prime Day mention. Even with Samsung’s announcement of its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience. Dive into our hands-on review for some additional insight.

Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch hits $150

Amazon is now discounting the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch to $150. Down from $200, you’re looking at 25% in savings and a match of the all-time low set once before back in April. You can also score the more premium styling with a leather band for $200, down from $250.

Having just been released at the beginning of the year, Garmin’s new Lily Smartwatch arrives with a circular design that pairs an aluminum case with a leather band. That’s alongside being able to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more in Apple Health.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K TV falls to new low at $313 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K Smart Quantum TV for $1,187. Usually fetching $1,500, you’re looking at a new all-time low with nearly $313 in savings attached. That’s $113 under our previous mention. As the latest lineup of Samsung’s stealthy and stylish TVs that just launched at the beginning of the year, the new 2021 edition of The Frame arrives with all of the usual design focus that allows it to blend in with your home decor.

This model specifically rocks a 55-inch 4K panel that ditches the usual black plastic bezels in favor in a wood-wrapped frame to pull off the picture frame look. You’re then looking at a robust series of smart features ranging from AirPlay 2 and streaming service access to an art gallery mode. Four HDMI ports round out the package.

