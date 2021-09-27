Chrome 94 introduces Material You and Dynamic Color on Android 12

Last week, Google rolled out the latest version of its browser and kicked off the new four-week release cadence. Chrome 94 is now widely rolling out on Android and it brings along Material You, as well as Dynamic Color on newer devices.

The biggest Material You change that all Chrome for Android users will encounter is how the cards in the tab switcher are now larger with rounded corners. The new bulbous shape (which started rolling out via a server-side update last week) is easier to tap, but also allows for Dynamic Color on Android 12

On older devices, your most recent tab is highlighted with a blue accent around the perimeter, while other cards remain gray. On Android 12, it matches your wallpaper with the last opened page featuring a much more prominent hue. Meanwhile, Tab Group backgrounds really stand out following this change.

Elsewhere, Google has tinted the Omnibox, though that’s more obvious on the light theme compared to the dark design.

That’s the current extent of Material You in Chrome 94, but additional flourishes should be on the way. For example, we previously spotted Dynamic Color throughout settings.

The latest version of Chrome for Android is widely rolling out this evening via the Play Store, but you might need to Force stop from “App info” to get Material You and Dynamic Color to show. Chrome ends up being the third big MY update today with Google Keep and Calendar also widely rolling out their redesigns, as well as widgets.

More about Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: