Fossil Gen 6 is now available ahead of its future Wear OS 3 upgrade, here’s where to buy it

Google’s major Wear OS revamp is still only found on the Galaxy Watch 4, but if you want a smartwatch that works better with non-Samsung phones, there are only a few options. Today, Fossil has launched its Wear OS 3-compatible Gen 6 lineup, here’s where you can buy it.

The Fossil Gen 6 lineup was announced last month as a major upgrade to the company’s Wear OS lineup. The upgraded design offers several different variants but, most importantly, an under-the-hood upgrade using the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset.

That upgraded chip makes it possible for the Gen 6 line to support Google’s next generation of Wear OS which promises functional upgrades for health, battery life, and more. That OS is currently only available on the Galaxy Watch 4, and it will be a bit longer until the OS is available on Fossil’s latest.

These smartwatches will launch with Wear OS 2, featuring a suite of health apps including sleep tracking powered by Fossil, something the standard Google Fit offering doesn’t work with. So while Fossil Gen 6 won’t see that OS upgrade until sometime in 2022, you’ll get a functional smartwatch in the meantime.

Pricing for Fossil Gen 6 lands at $299 at various online retailers. If you’re looking to buy Fossil Gen 6, you can take a look at the links below.

