Bandwidth: Xbox adds Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and more, new PS Now additions

Cloud gaming as a whole continues to expand, and this week, several new games are joining the streaming race. That includes support for Totally Accurate Battle Simulator on Xbox Game Pass as well as new additions to PlayStation Now and Amazon Luna, too.

Xbox Game Pass adds Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, more

Microsoft this week announced seven new games that would be heading to Xbox Game Pass and its cloud offering. One of the most notable additions is Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, which will be available on Xbox Game Pass across consoles, PC, and the cloud streaming option on Windows, Android, and the web. Other additions include:

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Procession to Calvary

Visage

Back 4 Blood (10/12)

Ring of Pain (10/14)

The RiftBreaker (10/14)

The Good Life (10/15)

Notably, this isn’t the first time TABS has been available in the cloud, as the game is available on GeForce Now as well. However, this is the first time it’s been available on a cloud subscription platform.

GeForce Now details seven releases this week, more coming this month

Nvidia added 6 more titles to its GeForce Now service this week, also including support for the release of PC Building Simulator’s free weekend that runs over the weekend.

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Connect)

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (Steam)

PC Building Simulator (Free on Epic Games Store, October 7)

The Bus (Steam)

Going Medieval (Steam)

Gone Home (Steam)

Space Haven (Steam)

Further, Nvidia announced over 15 games are coming to GeForce Now over the course of this month. The confirmed titles include:

Amazon Luna adds Blair Witch and Far Cry 6

In line with Stadia and GeForce Now, Amazon Luna added support for Far Cry 6 this week. Alongside that launch on the Ubisoft+ channel, the Luna+ channel has added Blair Witch to its library.

#NewonLuna+:

It's the mid 90's. A boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an unending nightmare as you face not only the Blair Witch but your own demons. pic.twitter.com/a4W8eNMdjv — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) October 7, 2021

PlayStation Now announces October additions

Finally, Sony this week announced new games arriving on PlayStation Now this week. The headliner is certainly The Last of Us Part II, but it’s unclear if that particular title is available for streaming.

The Last of Us Part II (Available until 1/3/22)

Fallout 76

Amnesia: Collection

Desperados III

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

