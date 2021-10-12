Waze adds Headspace integration to hopefully make your daily commute a bit less stressful

Daily commutes to the office can be exhausting and, depending on the amount of traffic you’re dealing with, very stressful. To help out, Waze is adding integration with Headspace.

Available starting today and for a limited time, “Drive with Headspace” will add five “moods” that swap out the car icon in the Waze app. Further, drivers can stream a special Spotify playlist in app that includes content from Headspace. The five moods – Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open – come in addition to the typical Waze moods.

With the theme applied, Waze will also be able to give directions with Headspace’s mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, as a guest voice.

Traffic is the worst. The longer you’re in it, the worse your blood pressure, sleep, back pain, and risk of depression. As more and more people get back into the rhythm of having to commute to school or work, many are finding themselves stuck in traffic again. To find a way to help combat the negative effects of traffic and encourage drivers to enjoy their drives, on the heels of World Mental Health Day, we turned to our friends at Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and mediation. We’re now combining our mission to eliminate traffic with Headspace’s aim to improve the health and happiness of the world by launching a Headspace experience on Waze. Designed to help drivers learn how to find more joy and meaning on the road, this new theme offers custom navigation prompts from Headspace’s mindfulness teacher and Director of Meditation, Eve Lewis Prieto. To put you in the right mindset to take on the roads, the Headspace experience on Waze also includes a selection of 5 moods—Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open—and the ability to swap out the in-app car icon for a serene ride in a hot air balloon. Drivers will also be able to stream a custom Spotify playlist with music and content from Headspace, which is also available via the Waze Audio Player.

You can activate Headspace within the Waze app by clicking here.

In related news, Waze also recently partnered with Goodyear to add the iconic Goodyear Blimp as an icon for your car in-app, as well as the voice of college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as a guest voice.

Beginning Oct. 8, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022, Waze users in the U.S. can select the Goodyear Blimp icon to guide them to their destinations. Drivers can also receive navigation instructions from award-winning college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as the voice for their trips on Waze. Additionally, all 129 D1 college football stadiums will be marked on the Waze map, making it easier than ever for fans to travel to their favorite stadium.

Here’s your chance to drive the Goodyear Blimp on Waze. Just choose the option on your Waze app. When you do, I’ll give you turn-by-turn directions to the big game – or anywhere else you want to go. Link to activate: https://t.co/JzAtTmxYCE pic.twitter.com/1aQShAybKJ — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 8, 2021

