Waze adds limited-time navigation voices, vehicles from Paw Patrol

- Aug. 19th 2021 7:32 am PT

Ahead of a movie based on the popular children’s series, Google-owned Waze is adding support for some neat new themes from Paw Patrol.

Waze is currently rolling out this new navigation voice and theme that swaps out the default look for characters from Paw Patrol. When activated, certain navigation phrases will be voiced by Marshall, Skye, Ryder, and Chase from the series. Further, your vehicle icon can be swapped out for Chase’s Police Cruiser, Marshall’s Fire Truck, or Skye’s Plane, and your profile icon can also be swapped out for the same characters.

Once activated, you’ll be guided by Ryder, who will kickstart your mission (or drive), and fan favorite Pups Marshall, Skye and Chase will be on the case, navigating your drive and keeping in the know on anything happening nearby or on your route.

But that’s not all — change your Waze Mood to Chase, Marshall or Skye and ride into action with Chase’s Police Cruiser, Marshall’s Fire Truck, or even Skye’s Plane if you fancy a less conventional way to get where you’re going.

You can access this new theme by clicking here on your smartphone, as long as Waze is installed and set up.

