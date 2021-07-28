Waze updates trip preview w/ alternate routes, more information on tolls and traffic

Google-owned Waze is picking up a trick from Google Maps this week. Rolling out now, Waze will show a trip preview before you start navigating that shows route options and more detailed information.

Announced on the Waze blog, the app is now making it a bit easier for its users to understand why a specific route is considered the “best” one and gives them the option of using another. This is done by showing an updated “trip preview” page when starting navigation in Waze. The page shows the routes that are available to get from point A to point B and specifies the times and potential issues on each route.

Instead of simply showing how long it’ll take to drive, this screen will show toll information, where construction might be underway, or where traffic is especially heavy.

Starting today, before you set foot in their car, you’ll be greeted by Waze with a wealth of new intel — like alternative routes, traffic conditions and real time reports — to help make your best routing choice. Making it easier than ever to get the info you need, before you even leave the house.

Waze says that this feature is rolling out globally starting this week, but it may take “a couple of months” for it to reach all users.

