Waze is already one of the best ways to get accurate traffic information while using a navigation app, but in the city of Calgary, it’s about to get even better.

Announced this week, Calgary, a city of over 1.3 million residents in Alberta, Canada, has partnered with Google’s Waze to bring real-time traffic information to residents. The Waze app can now pull information from Calgary’s “TMC” or “Traffic Management Centre.” This allows a live look at data from traffic cameras, a traffic info map, and also info on accidents and other incidents. Waze also gets early notice regarding road closures and construction as a part of the partnership. Waze will also provide anonymous user reports to Calgary’s government to help officials address incidents in a more timely manner.

The City’s Traffic Management Centre (TMC) monitors, responds and presents real-time information to drivers. There are traffic cameras, a traffic information map, and an FM radio station. And now there’s a smartphone app. Through the Waze Navigation and Live Traffic smartphone app, the TMC collects real-time road information from Calgary drivers and passengers, including detail about accidents and incidents. In exchange, the TMC provides Waze with advanced notice of road construction, closures, and detours as well as real-time traffic information gathered by its traffic monitoring technologies, such as cameras and road sensors.

With all of that newfound data, Waze will be able to provide more accurate information to its users in the city. This comes through the “Waze for Cities” program that covers many other cities across the world, though not all with this level of integration.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: