Deals: Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch sees first discount, Bose flash sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Amazfit’s all-new GTS 3 Smartwatch going on sale for the first time. That’s alongside a new Bose flash sale and $180 off the Sonos Arc. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazfit’s all-new GTS 3 Smartwatch goes on sale

After being announced earlier this week, we’re now seeing the very first price cut on the new Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch. Right now at QVC, the all-new release comes bundled with the Amazfit Band 5 for $170. Typically fetching $180, the bundled fitness tracker adds another $40 in value to the package in order to save you $50 overall. And given that the Amazfit GTR 3 won’t begin shipping at other retailers until October 20, this discount gives you a chance to get in on the brand’s latest early. Dive into our launch coverage.

Amazfit GTS 3 arrives as the brand’s latest smartwatch and comes equipped with specs to match that status. Its always-on 1.75-inch AMOLED display pairs with a series of new sensors like a BioTracker PPG 3 biometric monitor for tracking blood-oxygen saturation alongside heart rate, sleep, stress, and all of the usual fitness stats. Battery life clocks in an impressive 12 days and rounds out the package with built-in Alexa and a water-resistant design.

Save on Bose ANC earbuds and more

Today, Bose is kicking off a new 48-hour fall savings event with the best prices of the year across its lineup of headphones, earbuds, smart sunglasses, and more. Our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds for $199 at Amazon and Bose. Not only is this offer a new all-time low, but the $80 savings from the usual $279 price tag is one of the very first markdowns to date and beats our previous mention by $52.

Having launched last September, the recent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise-canceling features in tow alongside up to 18 hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs.

Sonos Arc sees rare discount at $180 off

Sonos is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers. An easy highlight is the Sonos Arc Soundbar in white at $719. Having originally launched at the $799 price point, ongoing supply shortages have caused the retail price to permanently increase to $899. That saves you $180 by locking in today’s discount and marks the best price we’ve seen this year.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers 11 drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

