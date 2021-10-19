As Google Store checkout returns, Pixel 6 and accessory shipping dates are in flux

The Google Store has been absolutely bombarded by demand for the Pixel 6 series, with the storefront going down almost entirely for hours after pre-orders first opened up. Now, though, things are coming back online, but shipping dates for Pixel 6 and its accessories are slipping.

Your results may vary, but it seems that as of 3:45 p.m. ET, the Google Store is at least mostly back, with pages and checkout working albeit slowly and without their usual stability.

Now that things are back, Google Store orders are finally processing and buyers are being given shipping dates for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and accessory orders. These items are all supposed to start shipping around October 28, but for some the shipping estimates are delayed far past that date.

Luckily, we were able to get a Pixel 6 Pro, Sorta Sunny 128GB order in with the phone and its 30W charging brick set to ship on time around October 28. However, our Pixel 6 Pro cases in “Soft Sage” and “Golden Glow” were delayed to the first couple of weeks of December.

Meanwhile, other orders are being similarly delayed. On Twitter we’ve seen reports of other Pixel 6 Pro models slipping to November or December shipping dates. In some cases, even the standard Pixel 6 is being delayed quite a lot.

That's a long wait… But hey, cool stuff! These will be very fun to unbox. pic.twitter.com/lZ0Bj8V1U9 — S C A R L E T (@scarlet_stream) October 19, 2021

Managed to get an order in for the Golden Glow Pixel 6 Pro case. Now to keep my phone safe until it arrives 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲. — Kyle Bradshaw (@SkylledDev) October 19, 2021

After nearly 3 hours of trying, I finally got my #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro ordered. Delivery expected in late December and early January of 2022. This is insane! pic.twitter.com/nbEVbIqczF — Nicholas Gray (@nickmgray) October 19, 2021

If you’ve managed to get in a Pixel 6 order, let us know in the comments below and let us know what your shipping date is. And don’t forget, other retailers have stock too!

Given all of the issues the Google Store has seen this afternoon, we’ve reached out to Google to confirm that these shipping date estimates are accurate, but the company was not immediately available for comment.

