Samsung Galaxy owners can get same-day repairs at Best Buy locations for phones and foldables

One of the areas in which many Android devices fall behind Apple is the lack of easy access to repairs, but that’s something Samsung is actively working to change. This week, Samsung has announced a partnership with Best Buy that will bring smartphone repairs even for foldables to US Best Buy locations.

Rolling out starting this week for some models, 100 Best Buy stores in the United States will be equipped to offer repairs for Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices. Galaxy S8 through S21 and Note 8 through Note 20 devices will be available in this program.

Starting next month, that list will expand to include foldables including all of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series devices.

Samsung and Best Buy say that many of these repairs can be done same-day for common problems such as broken screens or back glass, replacing the battery, or fixing the ports or cameras. The only catch is that the same-day timeline won’t apply to Samsung foldable repairs at Best Buy, likely due to the complexity that comes with those devices. Still, a local in-store repair will likely be much preferred versus shipping the phone off to Samsung, as is the case for many who find their device damaged today.

Samsung phone owners can receive same-day repairs on most Samsung phones at over 100 Best Buy locations nationwide. Repairs are completed by Samsung-certified Geek Squad agents equipped with knowledge of how to use Samsung genuine parts. Mobile devices eligible for service at Samsung Authorized Best Buy locations: All Samsung Galaxy S models from S8 through S21

All Samsung Galaxy Note models from Note8 through Note20

All Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold models, beginning early November

As the Verge points out, Samsung and Best Buy previously trialed in-store repairs as part of a pilot program, but today’s announcement brings this service on a much larger scale.

Samsung and Best Buy, unfortunately, have not provided a list of the 100 stores taking part in the program.

