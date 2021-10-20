Samsung revives the Moto X dream w/ Galaxy Z Flip 3 ‘Bespoke’ Edition and its customizable colors

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first foldable that’s within the realm of possibility for a huge number of customers, and this week Samsung is revealing a new reason to get excited for the device. Much to the tune of the beloved Moto X of old, Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 “Bespoke” Edition with customizable colors.

Available starting today, the “Bespoke” Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a customizable version of the folding smartphone that allows users to pick and choose from a variety of different colors for each portion of their device, following in the footsteps of some of Samsung’s home appliances. This customization includes the top and bottom sections of the outer portion of the phone as well as the frame itself.

Using the “Bespoke Studio,” this special version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers five different colors for the top or bottom sections of the outer shell. The colors include black, white, pink, and the newly introduced yellow and blue colors. Further, the frame can be selected in either silver or black.

Altogether, Samsung says there are 49 possible versions of the Flip 3 that can be made from these options. Personally, I’d be going for a blue and white device with a black frame.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 “Bespoke” Edition regardless of the colors you choose falls at $1,099. Apart from the color options, the device is the same, just limited exclusively to the 256GB variant which is usually sold for $1,049.

Samsung will sell this special edition device in the US, UK, Korea, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia.

In addition to the new Flip, Samsung will rebrand the Galaxy Watch 4’s online customization studio with the same “Bespoke” name which will include special packaging.

