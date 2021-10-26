LG is offering some of its ‘loyal customers’ a discount on the Google Pixel 5a

LG shut down its mobile business in January of this year, leaving its customers without a clear path forward. Now several months have gone by, and many are surely looking to upgrade their devices, LG is offering some customers a discount on the Google Pixel 5a over email.

An email sent by LG to some former customers delivers an “exclusive offer for our loyal mobile customers.” The email goes on to offer $65 off of the Pixel 5a through the Google Store for a limited time, and the offer applies only in the US. The offer expires on November 15, 2021.

Meet Pixel 5a with 5G from Google. It’s all you want in a phone: a big battery, a great camera, water resistance, and superfast 5G.‌ Exclusive offer for our loyal mobile customers: Get $65 off Pixel 5a with 5G – redeem your offer below. Terms apply. *This promotional code offer is provided by LG Electronics USA for use on the Google Store only, and is subject to the following terms. Save $65 on Pixel 5a with 5G. Offer ends November 15, 2021 11:59 PM PT while supplies last and subject to availability.

The email, visible in part below, highlights the Pixel 5a’s cameras, battery life, water resistance, and 5G support. If you’re a current LG owner, check your email for this offer.

Interestingly, the email was sent out at around the same time as a new Google Pixel ad was posted, which went over 113 reasons why someone should switch to Pixel 5a, with that ad clearly targeting former LG owners.

