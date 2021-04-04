LG officially shutting down worldwide mobile phone business

As widely rumored for the past few weeks, LG officially announced today that its mobile division is shutting down. Software updates and support for existing smartphone owners will continue for a “period of time.”

Following this “strategic decision” approved by the board of directors earlier today, the company is focusing on electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, and business-to-business solutions.

That said, LG will continue developing “mobility-related technologies,” with 6G touted in its press release. It also said “details related to employment will be determined at the local level.” LG expects to complete the shut down of its mobile division by July 31.

Core technologies developed during the two decades of LG’s mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products.

Existing inventory will remain “available for sale,” while existing phone owners will continue to get support and software updates for an unspecified “period of time which will vary by region.” It’s not clear how the Android 11 rollout will be impacted.

Unsurprisingly, the LG Rollable phone is unlikely to see a release, with the odd-shaped LG Wing being the company’s last major flagship. It tried pushing a number of concepts including curves, modularity with the G5, high-end audio, and dual-screen cases. The company did excel at the low-end of the market in some countries, including the US. Besides phones, the division was responsible for a number of Wear OS devices from the original G Watch to the Style/Sport and Watch W7 with physical hands.

This departure leaves Samsung at the top of the Android space with a number of smaller players, including Google, competing for the next position.

