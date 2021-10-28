Deals: Google Pixel 6/Pro prepaid bundles $299 off, Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Earbuds $90, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by $299 off Pixel 6/Pro prepaid discounts. That’s alongside the first discounts on Samsung’s just-released EVO Select microSD cards and Anker’s Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Earbuds at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6/Pro see $299 prepaid bundle discounts

Visible Wireless is now rolling out a pair of prepaid discounts on Google’s latest smartphones. Right now, the Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for $888, with the added value of Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series as well as a $200 gift card to a retailer of your choosing. With a total of $310 in savings, you’re looking at the best value out there for anyone not trading in an existing smartphone to score the new release.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

Save on Samsung’s just-released EVO Select microSD cards

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s just-released lineup of EVO Select microSD cards, headlined by the 256GB model at $35. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching last month with $5 in savings attached. You can also score much of the same first discounts on other capacities from $19, too. Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording.

Anker’s Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Earbuds now $90

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $90 in several colors. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with $40 in savings attached.

While not the all-new Liberty 3 Pro, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with a pretty notable feature set centered around active noise cancellation. On top of 26-hour battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, there’s also wear detection for pausing audio when taken out of your ear. Plus, you’re looking at LDAC audio support that pairs with HearID for a tailored EQ listening experience. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

