Stadia Changelog: World War Z Aftermath coming this winter, Riders Republic now available

As Ubisoft’s Riders Republic has arrived on Google Stadia, November’s Pro games have debuted along with the reveal of World War Z: Aftermath coming later this year.

New Games on Stadia

Google Stadia added three games this week, the most notable being Ubisoft’s Riders Republic. The game starts at $59.99 and has additional bundles up to $119.99.

Riders Republic

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

Google has added 89 games to Stadia since the start of this year, with 10 weeks left to meet its promise of at least 100 titles added during the calendar year 2021.

Games coming to Stadia

Over the course of this week, a few games were confirmed to be coming to Stadia. That starts with the most notable upcoming Stadia addition, World War Z: Aftermath, which will arrive on the platform “this winter.” When World War Z arrives on Stadia, the game will be equipped with full cross-play support between Stadia, PC, and console versions of the game.

Google further announced that Fire Commander would be coming to Stadia next year.

Updates

Madden 22 adds Scouting

In its weekly blog post, Google confirmed that EA’s Madden NFL 22 is adding a new Scouting feature that will be available on the game’s Stadia port.

Madden 22 is at it again with a new scouting feature that lets you send scouts across the country to find the next NFL superstar! Use your scouting crew to send four area scouts and a national scout to seek the country’s best young football talents. You can put your area scouts in one of four regions, and adjust those assignments between the first week of preseason and Week 1 of the regular season.

Outriders finally gets patched

After 200+ days, Square Enix finally brought an update to Outriders on Stadia that brings it in line with other platforms. Cross-platform multiplayer won’t arrive until next month, though.

Outriders has been updated on Stadia today. This update brings Stadia in line with all other platforms. We are still improving the Stadia crossplay experience so crossplay between Stadia and other platforms will only go live with our November update. pic.twitter.com/lhfOPr4Do6 — Outriders (@Outriders) October 26, 2021

Dead by Daylight Halloween

An in-game event on Dead by Daylight is running around Halloween from October 21 through November 11. “Midnight Grove” brings a new survivor in Mikaela Reid along with new rewards, challenges, stories, and an overall “extra-eerie” atmosphere. There’s also a one-time login reward through November 4.

Players will notice new interactable jack-o’-lanterns around the map. Smash them to complete specific Event Tome challenges, earn Bloodpoints, and roll the dice for a small trick or treat each time in the form of a minor speed buff/debuff. Both survivors and killers can interact with these pumpkins. Be quick: up until November 4, we’re serving up a sinister one-time login reward of 666,666 Bloodpoints for anyone brave enough to step into the Entity’s Realm at any point during the Midnight Grove Event.

Stadia Enhanced v1.17.5

The popular Chrome extension Stadia Enhanced picked up a new update this week with a handful of bug fixes, including a focus on controller users.

#StadiaEnhanced version 1.17.5 just went into verification with more optimizations and fixes for controller users when it comes to the stream monitor. The extension is also getting close to hit 40.000 users via the Chrome Store, so a huge thank you to everyone supporting it (: — Christopher Klay (@ChristopherKlay) October 25, 2021

