Google confirms Android 12L features will be ‘coming soon’ to the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Android 12L is an expansion focused on foldables and other large-screen devices with plenty of exciting new designs and features to go with that. During its launch, Google confirmed that Android 12L’s features would be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the not-too-distant future.

During today’s presentation, Google directly announced that “many” of Android 12L’s features would be coming “soon” to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, calling out Activity Embedding as one of those features.

For foldables, you’ll see many of these features including Activity Embedding coming soon to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

What’s Activity Embedding? Google describes the feature as allowing apps to show multiple activities at once as seen below. Android 12L’s site explains:

Activity embedding lets you take advantage of the extra display area of large screens by showing multiple activities at once, such as for the List-Detail pattern, and it requires little or no refactoring of your app. You determine how your app displays its activities—side by side or stacked—by creating an XML configuration file or making Jetpack WindowManager API calls. The system handles the rest, determining the presentation based on the configuration you’ve created.

Discussing timeline, Google explicitly said that users will “soon” be able to test out Android 12L on real devices including the Lenovo P12 Pro and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Notably, Samsung just announced this week that it would release its Android 12 Beta to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 “soon,” so it’s possible these added features will come with that update.

