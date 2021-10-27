Samsung ends Android 12 beta on Galaxy S21, shows off One UI 4’s colors, features in new video

Android 12 is perhaps the biggest update to the platform in years, but most of its best designs and features are primarily on Pixel. Samsung has been working on its One UI 4 update based on Android 12, and in a new video the company shows how it’s adopting some of Google’s features from Pixel.

Two new videos posted by Samsung offer a tour through the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update, the first one detailing how the update is handling color. Like Google, Samsung’s update will support Dynamic Color that changes the system accent color based on your wallpaper and extends that over to supported apps. Samsung also shows that many of its stock apps such as Messages, Clock, Settings, Calculator, and more as pictured above.

Samsung also details how it updated its clock widget to turn dark at night and light during the day even if showing two time zones to reflect the time of day quickly. Interestingly, too, Samsung shows around the 1:50 mark in the video that it is bringing dark mode to icons on your homescreen by adding a darker filter to the icon in Android 12. Like Google, widgets will also be forced to have rounded corners.

Beyond that too, the video goes over Android 12 privacy enhancements such as the camera/mic indicators, location options, and more. Samsung also shows off “One UI Book 4” that brings a lot of these design changes to the company’s Windows laptops.

In the second “Introduction Film,” Samsung shows these features in action and focuses pretty heavily on Samsung’s ecosystem of devices and services.

Around the same time as these two videos went live, Samsung announced, at least in South Korea, that the beta program for its Galaxy S21 series has ended. TizenHelp spotted the news on Samsung’s forums, and it’s certainly a strong indication that Samsung plans to launch a stable update in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the company is also preparing to bring Android 12 beta programs to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

