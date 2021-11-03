Deals: Hisense Android TV $315 off, Anker Android accessories from $14, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Hisense Android TV sale with $315 off. That’s alongside various Anker Android accessories from $14 and a Philips Hue lighting sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Hisense Android TVs go on sale at up to $315 off

Amazon is giving early holiday shoppers a chance today to upgrade their home theaters by offering a series of new all-time lows across all of the latest Hisense Android TV models. Ranging from some more affordable releases to flagship offerings and more, our top pick is the Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV at $900. Down from $1,100, you’re looking at $200 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low – $100 under our previous mention.

Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match. Its 4K QLED panel has a 120Hz native refresh rate and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports to support that high refresh rate on your latest console, be it PS5 or Xbox Series X. The built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model.

Anker discounts Android gear from $14

Following the Nomad Apple sale, Anker today is kicking off a new mid-week event and finally getting in on all of the early Black Friday savings we’ve seen through the start of the month. You’re looking at deep discounts on smartphone accessories, smart home upgrades, Mac gear, and more. A highlight amongst all of the other discounts is the Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim USB-C Charger at $24. Down from $36, you’re looking at the first discount in several months, with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching the all-time low.

This compact USB-C charger features a unique design that doesn’t protrude from the wall while still providing enough power to top off almost all the gear in your everyday carry. Its 45W USB-C port can dish out power to everything from smartphones and more with GaN speeds. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue lights now up to 41% off

Amazon is now offering up to 41% off select Philips Hue smart home gear. You can now score the 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs for $80. Regularly up to $135, this is 41% or $55 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low.

While these smart bulbs can be used hub-free over Bluetooth, they will also integrate nicely with existing Hue hub-based setups. These A19 E26 bulbs can set the mood with up to 16 million color options controllable via voice commands or your smartphone.

