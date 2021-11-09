Tasker lets you force resize Android 12’s AOD clock w/ help of in-app project

One of the most obvious changes, when you boot your Pixel device into Android 12, is the brand-new AOD clock and associated layout. Thanks to a new in-app project courtesy of Tasker’s developer João Dias, you’re now able to force resize the clock to the more compact smaller layout.

While many other OEMs from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus give you granular control over the Always-on display feature, Google has just one configuration for Pixel hardware. With Android 12, the AOD clock is a little bit different than in previous years as it will adjust layout and size depending on whether you have unread notifications or not.

To explain, if you have no notifications, then you’ll see a large digital clock in the middle of your display. Should you have a persistent or new notification then the AOD clock moves up to the upper left with date and weather information underneath. This is all part of the wider Material You makeover that arrived with Android 12, but it’s easy to see why this is a divisive aesthetic choice.





This spurred Tasker developer Dias to create a new project that allows you to choose between the two new AOD clock layouts found in Android 12 on Pixel phones. In a short video (via XDA-Developers), Dias showcases how this project forces one clock style to be chosen over another:

In simple terms, there are two projects to force enable the large or small clock at all times provided you have the AOD clock enabled within Android 12. You can download the “Huge Clock Force” project to keep the large AOD clock here and the “Huge Clock Avoider” project to keep things compact here.

While this isn’t quite “full” customization, at least with Tasker you now have a little extra control over how the lockscreen AOD clock looks on your Pixel device running Android 12.

