You can now buy the Google TV reference remote separately for any Android TV device

- Nov. 8th 2021 12:30 pm PT

0

The Google G10 reference remote is due to arrive on more Android TV devices, but sadly it’s not sold officially as a universal replacement. Luckily, there’s a way to buy it without wasting money on an entire additional streamer, as Mecool is selling its Google TV G10 remote on its own, and it works as an excellent replacement remote for virtually any Android TV device.

Mecool’s version of the G10 remote is based on the reference design, using identical hardware, just with the company’s logo plastered along the bottom and customized buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Google Play.

Those buttons, at least on Google’s Chromecast dongle, don’t actually do anything by default. Pressing them won’t open any apps, just give you a satisfying little click. Unfortunately, they also don’t respond to the handy Button Remapper app. The same applies to the Live button. Your results may vary, though, as I’ve had these be finicky in the past with these specific buttons.

The rest of the buttons work just fine, though. Assistant, watchlist, settings, navigation, all work flawlessly. The core functionality is all there, and even IR functions will work on the Chromecast with Google TV if you’ve previously set up a Chromecast remote for the same functions. How’s the performance? In terms of speed and connection, it’s identical to the G10 sample I tested and the G10 remote that ships with the Walmart Onn devices.

What’s the catch? The shipping time. It took over two weeks for my order to arrive in the US on the default shipping option. Still, for $16 to have a backup that doesn’t waste an entire streaming stick, I feel it was worth the wait. It’s certainly come in handy since my puppy decided that remotes are chew toys.

Once you’ve got the remote in hand, the key thing to remember is how to initiate the pairing process. Hold down the home and back buttons at the same time to trigger the pairing process, and then you can pair through your device’s Bluetooth menu using either your current remote or Google’s phone-based remote app.

You can order the remote here.

If you’re not able to wait two weeks for this design, you can buy Google’s remote here for $19.99, and Amazon’s Fire TV remote will also work in a pinch with most devices.

More on Android TV/Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google TV

Google TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones