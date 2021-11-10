[Update: Wavetale] Google adds five Stadia Pro games for November 2021

November — the penultimate drop of 2021 — sees Stadia Pro add five games just like the month before.

Update 11/10: Wavetale ($29.99) was announced today as November’s fifth Stadia Pro title.

Surf the waters of a submerged city! Fight gigantic sea monsters, save your neighbors and uncover the secrets hidden under the surface. Explore the open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale, a story-driven action-adventure game introducing you to fed-up fishermen, secretive hermits—and maybe a pirate or two. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water. Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net, and defeat monstrous enemies to save the citizens of the islands. All with a little help from the shadows down below—and your cranky grandmother

Update 11/1: The original November 2021 games — Saints Row IV, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, DIRT 5, and Kemono Heroes — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Monday, November 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with “new to Stadia Pro” Saints Row IV ($14.99):

As the President of the United States, you must save the Earth from the alien overlord Zinyak. With an arsenal of strange weapons and superpowers, it will be on you to save the world in this wild open-world game.

There’s also Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator ($24.99), DIRT 5 (presumably the base $59.99 edition), and Kemono Heroes ($14.99):

In Hundred Days you will have complete control of a new Winery. First choose which vines to grow, learn how to grow them and when to harvest. Then following the entire winemaking process deciding on the type of wine you want to produce or the market requires. You will also have to sell the wine produced to allow your company to expand. As in reality, every choice made, from the vineyard to the sales, will be able to influence the wine produced both in quantity and quality. A quality wine will increase the reputation of your company worldwide, it may have come at a higher price and will allow you to grow better and faster.

Let Loose in DIRT 5 – the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes.

When the Moon God turns the inhabitants of the forest to stone, four Animal Ninja Masters must fight their way to Mt. Fuji and break his spell. Use swift moves, an arsenal of tools, and each Master’s unique abilities to save your home!

This month sees just one claimable game leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on October 31: Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The count now stands at 41 titles after the additions/subtraction:

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Darksiders 2, Blue Fire, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break, ARK: Survival Evolved, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, PGA TOUR 2K21, Hello Engineer – Early Access, Cake Bash, and Control Ultimate Edition, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Saints Row IV, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, DIRT 5, Kemono Heroes, Wavetale

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro November 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: