‘Wavetale’ is a timed Stadia exclusive from Thunderful Games, available now and free w/ Pro

During its world premiere event today, the creators of the SteamWorld series, Thunderful Games, announced a brand new IP that’s launching exclusively on Google Stadia. “Wavetale” is available now, and it’s free on Stadia Pro.

Launched without any earlier tease, “Wavetale” sees players in a story-driven game that takes place in “the ruins of a sunken world.” The game’s main character, Sigrid, has the power to walk on water and is tasked with saving the citizens of the various nearby islands from enemies.

Explore the open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale, a story-driven action-adventure game introducing you to fed-up fishermen, secretive hermits—and maybe a pirate or two. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water. Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net, and defeat monstrous enemies to save the citizens of the islands. All with a little help from the shadows down below—and your cranky grandmother.

Wavetale is available now on Stadia and will remain exclusive to the platform until sometime next year, at which point it will expand to PC and consoles. The game is free with Stadia Pro and $29.99 otherwise.

Presumably, this is the game that Google and Thunderful teased in 2020. The game was originally announced as a collaboration between Stadia Games & Entertainment and Thunderful, but given the former shut down just two months after that announcement, it’s unclear to what extent Google was involved in the latest stages of the game’s development. Originally, the game’s release timeline was hinted at being earlier in 2021.

Wavetale led off the Mark Hamill-hosted “Thunderful World” event today but was the only game announced for Stadia during the event.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: