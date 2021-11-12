Deals: Fitbit Charge 5 first discount at $130, Hisense Android TVs from $300, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by the first sale on the Fitbit Charge 5 at $130. That’s alongside a series of Hisense Android TVs early holiday discounts and this OnePlus 9 bundle at $210 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Charge 5 goes on sale for the first time

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $130 in two styles. This is the very first price cut of any sorts since launching in August with $50 in savings and as follows, a new all-time low. Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also seven-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage.

Hisense Android TVs see early holiday discounts

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $750. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $250 in savings as well as a new all-time low that’s $99 under our previous mention. You can also score the 65-inch model for $1,095.

Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) as well as all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to check out all of the other Hisense Android TV deals live ahead of the holidays.

Save $210 on OnePlus 9 bundle

OnePlus is offering a bundle with its unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with its OnePlus Buds Pro for $669. For comparison, the OnePlus 9 normally retails for $729 and the Buds Pro at $150 with today’s deal saving you $210 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the bundle.

With the holidays just around the corner, you’ll no doubt want to capture fun memories with friends and family. Some might carry a full-on DSLR with them, but sometimes it’s nice to kick back and just use something smaller, more convenient, and simple. The OnePlus 9 with its 48MP Hasselblad camera array makes doing that quite simple. This pairs well with 5G connectivity, 128GB of storage, the 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and more to make this a compelling smartphone upgrade. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on reviews of the OnePlus 9 and Buds Pro are well worth taking a look at.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: