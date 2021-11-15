OxygenOS 12 closed beta program launches for OnePlus 8/8T series

OnePlus has launched a closed beta program for 8 and 8T series owners willing to run the early phases of Android 12 and OxygenOS 12 on their devices.

While OnePlus has become known for offering open beta programs for its popular smartphone lines, an exclusive club of owners can even try closed betas on their hardware. For those with the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T, a newly launched closed beta for OxygenOS 12 is now accepting applicants.

Announced over on the OnePlus forums, the closed OxygenOS 12 beta aims to “improve the upcoming major release.” This post also hints that we might not see an Android 12 open beta for the OnePlus 8 series this year, rather a “short-term Closed Beta Project.”

As disappointing as that could be, if this means that a stable release of Android 12 and OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 8 series is closer, then it will likely be welcomed by fans. A closed beta is much more collaborative than the regular open beta project. This means that those selected will provide direct feedback to the OnePlus development team to resolve issues and enact changes where needed.

This means that the OxygenOS 12 beta for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T is limited to just 200 applicants. To sweeten the deal, those chosen will also get some gifts for taking part — making this a must for hardcore OnePlus fans. You’ll need to note the eligibility requirements though before applying:

You are using a OnePlus 8 series or OnePlus 8T device You are an active OnePlus Community member You are willing to regularly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram The CBT version is not the official version, which is still in developing and testing. After updating to CBT version, please be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

Intrepid OnePlus 8 and 8T series owners not put off by any of the requirements can start the application process right here.

