OnePlus 10 Pro renders offer first look at camera bump similar to Galaxy S21

The first renders of next year’s OnePlus 10 Pro have arrived online, offering our first look at the phone’s unique rear camera bump design.

Up to this point, the only information we’ve had about the OnePlus 10 series is an official confirmation that its software will be a merger of ColorOS and OxygenOS. The main reason for this merger is for the sake of only maintaining one Android ROM rather than separate ROMs for Oppo and OnePlus. At that same time, we learned that the OnePlus 10 series would be the next mainline phones from OnePlus, as there are no plans for a OnePlus 9T.

Thanks to OnLeaks and Zouton, we can now get a better picture of what the OnePlus Pro 10 will look like by way of a pair of renders. In them, we find that the ultra-high-end phone has adopted an around-the-edge camera bump design. In a way, this harkens to the design of this year’s Galaxy S21 series, which has an around-the-corner bump, that bleeds over the top and left edges of the rear. Within the camera bump, there are three sensors and a flash, arranged in a 2×2 grid of circles.

Zooming in farther, you can see that the rear surface has a noticeably grainy texture, which — if final — would go a long way toward making the phone easier to grip. Similarly, the lock button has a bumpy texture, just like last year, that makes it easy to tactilely distinguish from the volume rocker just below. Notably, there doesn’t seem to be an “alert slider” like found in previous OnePlus phones, used to quickly switch between ring, vibrate, and silent.

According to OnLeaks, the new renders are based on real images of production prototypes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and parts of the phone’s design and specs could potentially change between now and the phone’s launch sometime next year.

